DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman was gunned down as she walked by a house targeted in a drive-by shooting.
The woman, who was in her 60s, was shot shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to a local hospital where she died. Her name was not released.
Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman tells the Dayton Daily News that the woman was an innocent bystander. He says a car containing two men drove by a house and five or six shots were fired from a high-caliber gun.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com