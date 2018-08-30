LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Investigators say a county sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a New Mexico woman after she drove away in a police cruiser with a suspect in the back seat.
New Mexico State Police released more details Thursday about the Aug. 23 shooting.
They say deputies were responding to a burglary when they encountered several people, including 45-year-old Daniel Ibuado of Belen. Belen is about 30 minutes south of Albuquerque. Ibuado was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated burglary and taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.
As deputies were talking with him, 34-year-old Virginia Romero of Belen got into the patrol car’s front seat and began to drive away.
Deputy Ashley Martinez fired at Romero, striking her once. The patrol car crashed and Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.