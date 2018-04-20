LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Lee’s Summit police are looking for a suspect after a woman was fatally shot inside a hair salon.
Police say the woman was shot early Friday at the Sola Salon Studios in Lee’s Summit. The suspect came into the shop, shot the woman and fled.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but police said she was in her 40s and apparently worked at the salon.
No information on the suspect has been released.
