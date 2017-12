COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman has been killed and two men critically wounded during a shooting at a Columbus hookah bar.

The names of those shot just after 4 a.m. Sunday at Exhale Hookah Lounge on the city’s south side haven’t been released. Police haven’t said what provoked the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

The woman died at the scene. The men are in critical condition at a Columbus hospital.