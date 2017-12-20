PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a dog mauled a 69-year-old woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility.
Phoenix police say the victim was found Wednesday in a dog exercise area at Canine Country Club and Feline Inn with significant injuries consistent with dog bites.
She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released yet.
The woman reportedly volunteered at a rescue group called Akita Advocates that rents space at the kennel.
She was trying to socialize the animal to prepare it for adoption when the attack took place.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control officials say the Akita Advocates group will put the dog down.