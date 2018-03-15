LOCHEARN, Md. (AP) — A woman who plummeted 10 feet (3 meters) when her Maryland home’s concrete porch collapsed has been rescued.
Baltimore County Fire spokesman Capt. Tim Rostkowski says the 34-year-old was returning to her Lochearn home Thursday afternoon when the porch gave way.
The concrete slab fell on top of her, pinning her hands. Rostkowski says responding firefighters initially only saw the tops of her fingers.
Specialized teams from the Pikesville and Cockeysville volunteer fire companies were called in to prevent further collapse. The concrete was moved and a ladder was lowered, allowing the woman to climb out around an hour after she fell.
Rostkowski says the woman was able to talk with firefighters throughout the rescue. She appeared to suffer only scrapes and bruises, but was nonetheless airlifted to a hospital for evaluation.