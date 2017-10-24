LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has been ordered to stand trial for attempted murder after police say she helped a friend try to commit suicide three times.

Clark, of Millville, is charged with three counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder after allegedly trying to help 55-year-old Karma Saltern kill herself earlier this year.

Clark faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison if convicted of attempted murder.

A judge Monday also ordered Clark to stand trial on two counts of class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal in connection with the death of Saltern’s two dogs during one alleged suicide attempt. The judge will hear additional evidence Nov. 6 in connection with the third count of attempted aggravated murder.