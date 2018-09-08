LEGGETT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three suspects are now facing charges in connection with the shooting deaths of the mayor of a small North Carolina town and his wife.
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon that detectives have arrested Dakeithia Nesha Andrews of Rocky Mount on a charge of conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Two men from Tarboro, 18-year-old Mitchell Brinson and 25-year-old Keith Earl Williams, have previously been charged with first-degree murder in the killings.
The news release doesn’t offer any new details about the case. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney to comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage
- Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
- Judge tightens release rules for man in shovel beating case
- Obama issues scathing critique of Trump, 'politics of fear'
The sheriff’s office initially withheld the identities of the victims, but a town commissioner identified them as Mayor Gary Skelton and Jackie Dawn Skelton. Authorities haven’t discussed a motive.