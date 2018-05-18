CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan woman who authorities say embezzled more than $400,000 from her disabled 9-year-old son’s estate faces prison after entering a plea to resolve the case.

The Lansing State Journal reports 32-year-old Kasie Pruden-Rivera of Eaton County is scheduled for sentencing June 28 after pleading no contest to one count of embezzling more than $100,000. The plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd says based on a lack of previous convictions her sentencing guidelines will likely top out at 20 months.

Court records say Pruden-Rivera’s son, Haiden Rivera, has cerebral palsy, permanent brain damage and other health problems. The money was from a settlement after her son suffered seizures and brain damage shortly after birth at an Army hospital.

