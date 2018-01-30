OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman faces an additional charge in the April strangulation of a man on an American Indian reservation in Nebraska.

The Sioux City Journal reports 39-year-old Natasha Wolfe, of Winnebago, has been charged in a Jan. 19 federal indictment with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the April 23 death of 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. She was previously charged with being an accessory after the fact — a charge that still stands.

She’s accused of kicking Redhorn once during his fatal fight with her son and another man. Authorities say that after the fight, Wolfe let 19-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe and 21-year-old Lawrencia Merrick go to her house and wash their bloody clothes.

Authorities say Jeremiah Wolfe put Redhorn in a headlock until he quit struggling. Jeremiah Wolfe and Merrick have pleaded not guilty to federal charges of second-degree murder.

All three are scheduled to stand trial on March 5.

