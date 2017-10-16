HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a woman faces charges after she drove the wrong way on a western New York highway and hit another vehicle, killing a 29-year-old woman and injuring the victim’s two young children.

Troopers say a 65-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 around 11 p.m. Friday when her vehicle collided head-on with another car in the town of Hamburg, just south of Buffalo.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle, Jessica O’Connor of Amherst, later died from her injuries at a Buffalo hospital. Her children, ages 2 and 4, were taken to another hospital. Troopers say both children are in stable condition Monday.

The older woman also was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.