Share story

By

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Tigard woman accused of first-degree manslaughter after a crash that killed a pedestrian has been extradited to Oregon after being arrested in California.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found that Michelle McMillan’s blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the July 30 crash on Highway 99W near Tigard.

McMillan’s vehicle collided with a Chevy Suburban, sending the SUV onto a sidewalk where a 36-year-old man had been walking. The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the 58-year-old McMillan fled to California shortly after the crash. She was found last month north of Sacramento.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She arrived back in Oregon on Friday and was booked into the county jail in Hillsboro.

The Associated Press