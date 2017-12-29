HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Tigard woman accused of first-degree manslaughter after a crash that killed a pedestrian has been extradited to Oregon after being arrested in California.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found that Michelle McMillan’s blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the July 30 crash on Highway 99W near Tigard.

McMillan’s vehicle collided with a Chevy Suburban, sending the SUV onto a sidewalk where a 36-year-old man had been walking. The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the 58-year-old McMillan fled to California shortly after the crash. She was found last month north of Sacramento.

She arrived back in Oregon on Friday and was booked into the county jail in Hillsboro.