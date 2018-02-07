BRUCE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed a 57-year-old northeast Mississippi woman.
Local media report that Bruce resident Sandy McCullar had initially escaped the early Wednesday fire at her home, but was burned when she went back inside to rescue a pet.
McCullar suffered third-degree burns and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, where she died later Wednesday.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says his deputies and the state fire marshal are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Most Read Stories
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- ‘It’s on’: Chris Petersen and the Huskies taking aim at USC’s reign in Pac-12 recruiting