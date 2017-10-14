MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A 25-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Idaho Central Credit Union in Meridian.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the victim was a bank employee who was sitting in her vehicle eating lunch around 1:45 p.m. Friday when a sedan pulled in front of her.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males wearing mirrored sunglasses and hoodies.

They came to her window and pointed a handgun at her, demanding her purse and wallet. One suspect took them, got back in the vehicle and drove away.

The suspect with the handgun is described as 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie with a tattoo on his left wrist.

