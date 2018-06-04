ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — A woman has died from injuries sustained while parachuting in Massachusetts.
The Northwestern District Attorney’s office says the unidentified parachutist veered off course Saturday and collided with a barn in Orange.
The woman was transported to Athol Memorial Hospital, and then UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where she died Monday.
The collision remains under investigation by the Orange Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.
