BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a fall while climbing a bluff at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says 22-year-old Savannah Buik, of Chicago, died Wednesday in a “rope climbing incident” on the east bluff.

DNR Lt. Mike Green said Thursday he could not say how far the woman fell or the circumstances surrounding the incident because it’s still under investigation.

The Baraboo Fire Department assisted the DNR in responding to the emergency.