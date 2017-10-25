GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A tree limb that fell on a home in South Carolina killed a woman.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that 55-year-old Cassandra Goodwin of Gaffney died after the limb fell on her home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fowler said Goodwin was sitting on a sofa in the living room when the limb fell, trapping her. Gaffney firefighters needed about 15 minutes to free the woman. Who was taken to a Gaffney hospital where she died.

The coroner said Goodwin’s daughter and sister were not hurt.

Fowler says there is no indication the falling limb was related to Monday’s storms. He says the tree is very old and a number of limbs were very weak.

An autopsy is planned.