FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — State police say a 24-year-old woman has died in an early morning crash in Farmington.
Police say Sherryann Jamila Haylett, of Bloomfield, was heading east on Interstate 84 at about 1:30 am. Monday when her car went off the highway, struck a guard rail and came to rest against some trees after going down a small embankment.
Haylett was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was not using a seat belt although the car’s airbag deployed.
No other vehicles were involved and Haylett was the only occupant of her car.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The cause remains under investigation.