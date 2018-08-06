ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman who crashed a motorhome last month in east Anchorage has died of her injuries.
The woman’s name was not immediately released Monday because next of kin had not been notified.
Anchorage police say the woman ran a red light and may have been driving impaired. Police are awaiting results of toxicology tests.
The motorhome on July 19 was driving north on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. It entered the intersection at Tudor Road and struck an eastbound pickup. The motorhome continued into a utility pole.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Flight attendants to carry thermometers in fight against high cabin temperatures
- Europe gets a scorching preview of how climate change will affect the continent
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago VIEW
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
Police on the day of the crash described the motorhome driver’s injuries as critical.
The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.