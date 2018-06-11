ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman died and two people were seriously injured in a weekend boating crash in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

One boat driver was jailed on a manslaughter charge after the crash Saturday on Flat Lake.

Alaska State Troopers say a boat carrying seven people was negotiating a curve around an island and sped toward a second boat towing a raft.

The boats turned to avoid a head-on collision but the first boat crashed into the raft, which carried three passengers.

The crash killed 35-year-old Jennifer Horazdovsky of Anchorage. Two others are on raft were seriously injured.

The driver of the first boat, 26-year-old Reagan Martz of Anchorage, was charged with manslaughter and three counts of felony assault.

Online court documents do not list his attorney. He remained jailed Monday in Palmer.