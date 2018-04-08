MARION, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 36-year-old woman has died in a one-vehicle crash south of Marion this weekend.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon on a gravel road Saturday night when she went off the road and rolled in the ditch.
The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.
Her name has not been released. She was the only person involved.
