LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lawrence are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman, though indications are that it may have been accidental.

Police say 30-year-old Lei Ala A. Turner was killed Wednesday night at an apartment. She died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect and are trying to find him, even though initial indications are that the shooting was an accident. Authorities have not elaborated on the evidence indicating the shooting may have been accidental.