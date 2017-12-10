PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A fire official says a woman has died in a house fire in West Virginia.

Media outlets report the fire broke out Saturday at a home in Parkersburg.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the fire was put out quickly and the woman’s body was found in a living room. Two cats also died in the fire.

Matthew says the fire appears to be accidental. He says an oxygen machine was found in the home and there was evidence of smoking nearby.

The woman’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives. Her body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.