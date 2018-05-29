NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in townhouse fire outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Fire Department spokesman Tommy Rutledge tells WSB-TV the woman was found unconscious on the second floor in Norcross, Georgia. He says the woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital early Tuesday in critical condition. She later died.

WSB says two other people escaped the fire.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents were on scene. The cause of the fire was being investigated.

