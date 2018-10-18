KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The body of a woman has been recovered from waters off Ketchikan.
Alaska State Troopers say 66-year-old Doretta Dowhitt died Wednesday near Hole-In-The-Wall Harbor, a boat launch about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Ketchikan.
A neighbor at 6:30 a.m. spotted Dowhitt in the water and pulled her out. The neighbor attempted life-saving measures while calling for help.
Troopers say Dowhitt appeared to have fallen near her home down a steep embankment and into the water. Investigators say alcohol may be been a factor in the fall.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.