PITTSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an 84-year-old woman was killed in a car crash while leaving a cemetery.
Authorities say the crash happened at Pittsfield Village Cemetery on Sept. 29.
Police say Lorraine Sulham was driving up a gravel hill at the cemetery around 9 a.m. when her car began to go off the road. Sulham put her vehicle in reverse to correct the issue, and her car ended up rolling down an embankment.
Sulham died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Her funeral was held Friday, and she was buried at the Pittsfield cemetery.