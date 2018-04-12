POTTER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after her vehicle was struck by a train at a crossing in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) east of Potter in Cheyenne County.

County Attorney Paul Schaub (shahb) says the vehicle was hit as the woman attempted to cross the tracks at County Road 91 and U.S. Highway 30.

Schaub identified the driver as 37-year-old Christina Spaulding, who lived in Potter.