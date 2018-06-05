CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a woman died after jumping from an upper floor of a burning four-story apartment building in Chicago.
The fire department says a trash fire reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday quickly spread to the wooden rear porches of the building in the north side Rogers Park neighborhood.
Deputy District Chief David Dietz says firefighters found the woman who jumped down on the pavement. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Building resident Judy Tsi told reporters that it appeared the woman became scared and jumped as firefighters were arriving.
Another resident was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.