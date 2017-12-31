SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say a woman died after falling 10 feet from a crashed car into a flood control channel below.
The San Bernardino Sun reports the woman, whose name has not been released, was driving in San Bernardino when the car drifted to the driver’s side and hit a guardrail.
San Bernardino police Lt. Mike Madden says the car went partially through the rail and ended up leaning above the cement-encased channel and that the woman opened her door, falling to her death.
Madden wrote that several people rushed to the scene to help and that a tow truck driver was able to hook a cable to the car to keep it from falling but the onlookers were not able to stop the woman from opening her door.
He says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.
Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com