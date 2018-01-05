GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman was killed in a fall at an indoor recreation park in western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Ciara Romero died at a hospital Thursday night after falling from a significant height at the park, called Get Air at the Silo.

Police spokeswoman Heidi Davidson says emergency crews were called to the park Thursday afternoon and were still performing chest compressions when Romero was wheeled out of the building and taken to the hospital.

Get Air has several indoor recreation areas, including a 70-foot (21-meter) climbing wall and bungee-jump that opened in March. Investigators did not release the circumstances of the accident or how far Romero fell.

A company representative says the park is closed until further notice.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com