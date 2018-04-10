LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a woman who fell at a restaurant bar has died.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the 61-year-old woman from Leawood died on Sunday. She fell Friday night at Quinton’s Bar Deli in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Rhoads said officers are continuing to investigate what caused the woman to fall but it does not look currently look suspicious.

