LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a woman who fell at a restaurant bar has died.
Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the 61-year-old woman from Leawood died on Sunday. She fell Friday night at Quinton’s Bar Deli in downtown Lawrence.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Rhoads said officers are continuing to investigate what caused the woman to fall but it does not look currently look suspicious.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com