A woman was killed and three people were injured in Minneapolis late Sunday after a man drove a car into a group of people who had gathered for a vigil against police brutality, the police said.

A suspect was arrested and taken into custody, the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed on Twitter. The statement did not provide any information about a potential motive.

The episode, which occurred at 11:39 p.m. at Lake Street and Girard Avenue, sparked outrage among the crowd of people, who had gathered to protest police brutality and commemorate the death of Winston Smith, who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis this month.

“I’ve never seen anything that horrendous,” Zachery James, 28, said from the scene, where several of the crowd were still gathered hours later.

James said that the protesters had blockaded an area of the road, using their own cars, and that he and about 40 to 50 other people had been “occupying peacefully” when he first heard a vehicle driving toward the group at high speed. He said it smashed into one of the protesters’ parked cars, which hit a woman, sending her flying several yards into a pole. Three other people were injured, police said.

The police confirmed the woman’s death on Twitter and said she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Videos circulating online appeared to show the driver of the car being apprehended by protesters.

James described the woman, whom the police did not identify, as “an uplifting, kind, beautiful spirit” who was always curious and considerate toward others. He said she had recently joined the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis.

“She was just here for us and with us,” he said. “I watched her body fly.”

