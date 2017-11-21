CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a western Michigan woman died after a car hit a deer, it flew into the air and struck the windshield of her vehicle.

Kent County sheriff’s officials say 49-year-old Susan Fries of Ada Township died Monday evening in Cascade Township after the deer broke through her vehicle’s windshield. The animal was first struck by a car going the other direction, sending it airborne.

The driver of the first vehicle to hit the deer, a 23-year-old Lowell resident, wasn’t hurt.