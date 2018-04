GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a pickup truck on a weather-worsened roadway just outside Grand Island.

Authorities say the woman lost control of her vehicle Easter Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 30 on the northeast side of Grand Island.

The woman’s been identified as Ramona Senkbile, who lived in Grand Island. It’s unclear whether the pickup driver was injured.