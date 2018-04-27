PRAGUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after a collision at an eastern Nebraska intersection.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Thursday at the southwest corner of the village of Prague. Investigators say the woman was driving east on County Road R and didn’t halt at a stop sign controlling the Nebraska Highway 79 intersection. A pickup truck headed south on the highway struck the driver’s side of her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified her as 37-year-old Jennifer Abernathy, who lived in Columbus. Her passenger, 19-year-old Lakota Marvin, was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment.

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and then released. He’s been identified as 30-year-0old Chad Kreikemeir, of Weston.