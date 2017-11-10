LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman has died after she collapsed in a jail cell in central South Carolina.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that 38-year-old Aisha Jamilah Abdul-Khaliq of Columbia died Saturday after a brief hospitalization.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Abdul-Khaliq collapsed while being booked at the jail Nov. 1 after being charged with public disorderly conduct when she arrived at a traffic stop and tried to pick up a child.

The sheriff said that deputies physically restrained her after she refused to obey commands.

Sheriff Jay Koon said investigators are trying to determine why the woman died. The State Law Enforcement Divisions is assisting in the investigation.

The coroner said preliminary screenings of Abdul-Khaliq’s urine and blood indicated the presence of illegal narcotics.