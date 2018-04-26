LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a woman who was swept off seaside rocks in Southern California’s Laguna Beach was pulled from the water about two hours later.
Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the woman was walking with a man near Victoria Point Wednesday night when a wave washed them into the ocean.
Cota says the man was pulled to safety but the woman remained missing. He says a good Samaritan initially tried to save her, but was unsuccessful.
Emergency responders found the woman dead around 10 p.m. She has not been identified.
