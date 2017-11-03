NORFOLK, Mass. (AP) — A woman has died after being struck by a commuter train in Norfolk.

The Attleboro Sun Chronicle reports that Transit Police were called Friday morning for a report of a person possibly hit by an MBTA Commuter Rail train, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police say they determined that a woman approximately 21 years old had been trespassing on the right-of-way along the Franklin Line, which is part of the commuter rail system that runs from Boston’s South Station in a southwest direction.

The incident is being investigated by Transit Police detectives and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Police say foul play is not suspected.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com