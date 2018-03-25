QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A woman has succumbed to her injuries and died after being rescued from her burning home.
A fire broke out at the two-family home on Harvard Street in Quincy early Sunday morning.
Fire officials say the woman was rescued from her first floor apartment, but later died in an area hospital from the severity of her burns. She was in her 50s.
A dog also perished in the fire. A family on the second floor of the building managed to escape the flames.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the State Marshal and Norfolk District Attorney’s office.