NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a woman is dead following her plunge into an icy river in Nutley days earlier.
Nutley police said Thursday that Maureen Cordaro died Saturday after a crash sent her plummeting into the Third River. Officials say Cordaro suffered an apparent medical issue while driving which caused her to crash into a parked car and into the river.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Detective Sgt. Anthony Montanari says police are unsure if she died as a result of the medical issue or the fall into the river.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
In a statement after the crash, Nutley Public Safety Director Alphonse Petracco says the crash was “a terrible accident.”