NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a woman is dead following her plunge into an icy river in Nutley days earlier.

Nutley police said Thursday that Maureen Cordaro died Saturday after a crash sent her plummeting into the Third River. Officials say Cordaro suffered an apparent medical issue while driving which caused her to crash into a parked car and into the river.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Montanari says police are unsure if she died as a result of the medical issue or the fall into the river.

In a statement after the crash, Nutley Public Safety Director Alphonse Petracco says the crash was “a terrible accident.”