AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An elderly woman has died after being pulled from a burning home in northeastern Ohio.
Officials say the woman was pulled from the Akron home shortly after firefighters arrived Saturday night, but was pronounced dead early Sunday.
Authorities say a man believed to be her son was also in the home at the time but was unable to get to her. He escaped safely.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest