COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A woman has died following an accident at construction site in South Carolina.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts tells media outlets 49-year-old Diane M. Smith of Lumberton, North Carolina, was working on a scissor lift at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon.

Watts says Smith got trapped between the ceiling and the railing of the lift, crushing her. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.

Corrections Department spokesman Jeff Taillon says Smith was working on a project for the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.