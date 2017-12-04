FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A woman who worked for an Arkansas legislator’s construction company says she didn’t know he used her name to obtain nearly $27,000 in state grant money for work on a sports complex.

The Times Record reports that DiAnna Gonzalez says she was an hourly employee of FFH Construction last year when Sen. Jake Files submitted bids to the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Files sought $46,500. The city wired nearly $27,000 of the grant to Gonzalez’s account the same day Files signed her name to a tax form. Gonzalez says she didn’t know the money was grant funding.

The FBI is investigating Files for potential money laundering and wire fraud. An affidavit calls Files’ bids “false and fraudulent.”

Files says he’s been advised not to comment, but says he looks forward to vindicating himself.

