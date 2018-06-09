WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — A fiery crash has killed a woman in suburban Denver, and police say a man believed to be the driver was arrested after hijacking and crashing another car.
The chain of events began Saturday in Westminster when a woman called 911 and said she was being assaulted in a car. Police found the car but lost track of it when the driver sped away.
The car crashed and caught fire a short time later. Police say a female passenger was killed when she was ejected from the vehicle.
When police arrived, they saw a man hijack another car and flee. Officers pursued, and the stolen car crashed nearby.
Authorities say police arrested the driver as he tried to hijack other cars.
No names have been released. Police are still investigating.