Share story

By
The Associated Press

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — A fiery crash has killed a woman in suburban Denver, and police say a man believed to be the driver was arrested after hijacking and crashing another car.

The chain of events began Saturday in Westminster when a woman called 911 and said she was being assaulted in a car. Police found the car but lost track of it when the driver sped away.

The car crashed and caught fire a short time later. Police say a female passenger was killed when she was ejected from the vehicle.

When police arrived, they saw a man hijack another car and flee. Officers pursued, and the stolen car crashed nearby.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities say police arrested the driver as he tried to hijack other cars.

No names have been released. Police are still investigating.

The Associated Press