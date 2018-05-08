HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died and a 3-year-old girl went missing after the boat they were in capsized in Pennsylvania.
A man was also injured in when the boat capsized around 10 p.m. Monday in the Susquehanna River off Harrisburg. He was taken to a hospital and was being treated for hypothermia.
Rescue crews were still searching for the child early Tuesday.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the boat to capsize. The victims’ names have not been disclosed.
