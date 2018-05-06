NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors are investigating a police pursuit in New Jersey in which a female pedestrian was struck and killed.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office said two males in a stolen Jeep Cherokee carjacked a car driver in East Orange shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors said the Jeep, believed to have been involved in an earlier shooting, was spotted by Newark police and officers began a pursuit.

The prosecutor’s office said the suspect vehicle crashed into another driver, forcing his car into parked cars. A woman crossing the street was pinned between two parked cars.

Twenty-nine-year-old Priscilla Goday of Newark was rushed to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at midnight.

No arrests were immediately announced.