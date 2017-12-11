GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman remains in critical condition with injuries from a fire that killed two women who officials said apparently re-entered the burning home to try to rescue a pets.
Police said the 69-year-old victim is being treated at Lehigh Valley Regional Burn Center following Friday’s early morning blaze in Shrewsbury Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.
The York County coroner’s office said 58-year-old resident Melody Waltermeyer and 47-year-old Brenda Neal of Hampstead, Maryland, died from carbon monoxide toxicity in the blaze.
Tony Myers, chief of the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, said both went back inside to try to rescue pets and were found in the basement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.