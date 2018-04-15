CLEVELAND (AP) — A driver who crashed through the front door of a yoga studio in downtown Cleveland is being treated for critical injuries.

Cleveland police say the Jaws of Life were used to free the woman from the wreckage Sunday morning.

Inner Bliss Yoga Studio says no one was inside the business at the time. They posted a video on Facebook showing the mangled vehicle being pulled out of the building. The studio will remain closed until the entrance can be repaired.

The cause of the crash is unclear.