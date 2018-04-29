CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — A 45-year-old Cavalier woman is dead after her vehicle crashed during a police chase in northeastern North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 911 center in Cavalier got a call just before 8 p.m. Saturday after a reckless vehicle northbound on Highway 18. The caller said the vehicle had almost rear-ended another motorist and was swerving over the road.
A Pembina County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle, which sped away. The deputy pursued the vehicle through Cavalier on Highway 18 and then east on Highway 5 when the vehicle entered the ditch, struck a field approach and rolled.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was critically injured. She was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, where she died.
The woman’s name was not released.